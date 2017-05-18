3 arrested in connection with Big Spring Child's death - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 arrested in connection with Big Spring Child's death

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Three arrests have been made in connection with the death of a Big Spring child.

Jose Hernandez died Wednesday, May 10.

Christopher Yanez, 24, Cindy Machado Lopez, 20, and Cody Alan Wingo, 28, are all in jail at this time.

Police are also searching for Kimberly Kay Carson, 31, at this time.

