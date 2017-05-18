2 Big Spring teens injured in rollover after avoiding police

Two Big Spring teenagers were involved in a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon after a police chase.

Police say the parents of a 15-year-old girl reported she had taken their car without permission at approximately 5 p.m.

An officer attempted to stop the stolen car on the service road of I-20 around 7:30 p.m. but the driver refused to stop and merged onto the interstate at a high speed.

The girl continued on I-20, reaching speeds of 100 mph and eventually lost control near mile marker 159 causing the car to roll over.

After approaching the car, the officer discovered another 15-year-old girl was in the car.

Both girls were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. They were later released to their parents.

The case will be forwarded to juvenile authorities.

