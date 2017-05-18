2 Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD schools without power

Two Big Spring teenagers were involved in a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon after a police chase.
Two schools in the Pecos Barstow Toyah school district are without power Thursday morning. Austin Elementary and Crockett Middle School will remain open and students will get cereal for breakfast.
If you were at the Odessa Cinergy tonight, you may have gotten the chance to see a film that touches a lot of people here in West Texas. The screening of “Fracknation” offered a perspective on fracking most don’t know.
A Midland woman is dead following an early morning accident in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on I-20 near mile marker 124, about seven miles west of Midland.
The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has sparked a conversation about teen suicide. Studies show 90 percent of teens of who try to kill themselves have some type of mental health problem like depression.
