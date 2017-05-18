2 Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD schools without power - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD schools without power

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook) (Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook)
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Two schools in the Pecos Barstow Toyah  school district are without power Thursday morning. 

Austin Elementary and Crockett Middle School will remain open and students will get cereal for breakfast.

Transportation and regular schedules will be followed. 

The power company informed the district the electricity should be restored shortly. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly