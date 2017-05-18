'Instacart' launches today, grocery delivery service

You can now order from any Local H-E-B, Natural Grocers or PetCo to have items delivered right to your door.

"Go online through our app or through our website, you search for your products online like you're shopping online, you add them to your basket and in less than two hours and in some cases, under one hour we can be at your door with your groceries," Alex Sweeney, Operations Manager for Instacart said.

You can even schedule deliveries up to seven days ahead of time.

Instacart will be able to deliver anything that doesn't require an ID like alcohol, tobacco, or prescription medications.

"Aside from that its fresh, frozen, and your shelf products so pretty much anything otherwise in store, we can bring to your home," Sweeney said.

For a limited time, Instacart is offering free delivery for any order over the limit of 35 dollars.

This promotion is going on for an entire year and after that a membership is $99 a year or $14.99 a month.

"This is a really cool service, this is something that's gonna save you time and often sometimes save you money too," Sweeney said. "We've had many customers tell us that instead of going to store and wandering around pick up this item, its actually help them to keep strict to a diet maybe, its helped them to save money, and get the items that they specifically want and not just be picking up random things in their basket and of course the ultimate convenience, you can go on doing the things that you wanna do."

Instacart is also bringing 50 new jobs to the area.

The jobs available will be the people who shop and deliver the groceries.

For those who don't like to open the door to strangers, shoppers will deliver to your doorstep in a Instacart t-shirt or will be showing the logo in some other way.

Sweeney said they will be trained to find replacement items if the item you want is no longer in stock.

They will also inspect each item and look for expiration dates.

To try out the service all you have to do is go to Instacart.com or download the app in the app store.

They are providing service to all of Midland, Odessa, West Odessa, Gardendale, Pleasant Farms, Arcade and Midkiff areas.

