New team, new challenges



The Midland/Odessa FC soccer team opens up its season on Thursday.

Matt Barnes is back as head coach for the fourth straight season.

Other than that, its a new staff.

All the players are new.

The team is playing in a new conference.

What is the challenge, dealing with everything new.

" We have two big challenges this year. First off, out of any other season, we don't have a pre season camp this year. Out of about 15 players, we have another four flying in tonight, so we are going to open up our season tomorrow without having a single session. When you have a lot of new faces, a lot of them don't have P.D.L. experience, its just getting them use to the play and the level." Said Barnes

The teams first game of the season is Thursday night at home.

The team switched leagues this year, they are no longer in the PDL.

They are now in the NPSL.

Last season, they made it to the semi finals.



Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.

