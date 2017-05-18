Lady broncho "cheering" her way to college

Odessa High School Senior Tiara Salazar will be taking her cheer leading talents to Plainview.

On Wednesday, she signed to to attend Wayland Baptist University.

She had offers from other schools including, Texas Tech, UTPB and Angelo State.

" Some of my family members attended Wayland. I did a tour, I fell in love with the campus, they were really friendly people. I actually had a mentor who walked me through Wayland and I thought it was a great experience. I love to cheer, because I get to be part of a team and we grow close and we basically are family. I like performing in front of people. " Says Tiara.

Tiara says she will be studying political science/pre law. she wants to be an attorney.

