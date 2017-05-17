Midland woman killed, another injured in early morning rollover - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland woman killed, another injured in early morning rollover accident

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Midland woman is dead following an early morning accident in Midland County on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on I-20 near mile marker 124, about seven miles west of Midland.

DPS Troopers said a 2006 Acura passenger car, driven by Brittany Munoz, 23, of Midland, was traveling east on Interstate 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Munoz was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, Michelle Cruz, 25, of Odessa was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

We're told no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

