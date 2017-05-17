70 children at Rusk Elementary in Midland surprised with books for the summer

Kindergarteners were surprised with books to help boost motivation and keep busy over the summer.



Retired teachers, community volunteers and the Rotary Club read to 15 kids all year.



Every two weeks, they gave them a book to keep to help build their personal library.



The children are good readers but need some extra motivation.



For the end of the year, all 70 kids got a book for the summer.



This is the first year for the program.



The school says they are already working on bringing it back next year.



