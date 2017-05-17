Former Permian High School student arrested after shoving principal, injuring E.C.I.S.D. officer

A former Permian High School student is in a lot of trouble following an incident on campus.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Permian High School.

The Ector County Independent School District said an assistant principal saw a former Permian High School student at the school and tried to stop him.

That's when, school officials said, the student shoved the principal and ran.

We're told district police chased the student out of the building, across 42nd Street and finally caught up with him in a field in the neighborhood north of the school.

School officials said the student resisted arrest, injuring officer Freddy Nayola, who now has a broken hand.

We're told the former student is 16-years-old and was taken to the Ector County Youth Center.

The former student is facing charges including: assault for pushing the administrator, criminal trespass, evading arrest and assault of a public servant.



