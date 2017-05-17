Big Spring VA raises awareness on veteran homelessness

The Veterans Affairs in Big Spring took some steps, literally, to help veterans find homes.

They held their seventh annual 2K Walk and Roll to not only promote veterans health and wellness but to spread awareness on veteran homelessness.

The VA is trying to prevent veterans from living out on the streets through their HUD-VASH program. It is a partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The HUD-VASH program looks at eligible veteran families and gives them the opportunity to be housed in a safe and affordable location of their choice.

They said it's all about giving back to those who served.

"America is very grateful for the veterans that served our country," said Community Employment Coordinator, Michael Zeeb. "We want to take care of those veterans who have taken care of us to where we're at today."

Veterans can refer themselves where they will be screened for the program to ensure eligibility and clinical need. If you're a homeless veteran and you're not working with a VA clinician, you can contact the West Texas VA Health Care System at (432) 263-7361 Ext. 7777.

