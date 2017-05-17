Midland police officer uninjured after crashing into power pole

A Midland police officer was uninjured after his vehicle crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on Andrews Highway, in front of the Golf Course Road Church of Christ.

Authorities said the officer was "running hot" to a high priority call when his vehicle hit water and the vehicle hydroplaned into a power pole.

We're told the officer was uninjured, however, the power pole was damaged.

That caused a big traffic backup for Midland drivers as the area was shut down so crews could finish repairs on the damaged pole.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.