Midland police officer uninjured after crashing into power pole

Kindergarteners were surprised with books to help boost motivation and keep busy over the summer. Retired teachers, community volunteers and the Rotary Club read to 15 kids, all year.
Hearts are heavy this week as many police officers pay respects to their fallen brothers and sisters in blue. Odessa Police Department (OPD) is one department that has experienced their fair share of tragedy.
The Veterans Affairs in Big Spring took some steps literally, to help veterans find homes.
It is no surprise more men pursue stem related careers,but XTO Energy is hoping to inspire the next generation. It is called Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. The organizers of the event say they hope to increase the less than 20 percent of women that get engineering degrees.
One Colorado-based organization that gives free service dogs to veterans is in the Basin this week. They're called Freedom Service Dogs of America and they brought along their service dog ambassador, Cargo, to raise awareness of what they do.
