2017 season of Odessa Farmers Market officially underway

The 2017 season of the Odessa Farmers Market has officially begun.



Medical Center Hospital and the Sewell Family of companies are teaming up to bring it to you.



In the last three years, the market has grown to over 40 vendors and averages over 1,000 shoppers at each market.



Their mission is to promote health and wellness across West Texas.



You get things like produce, eggs, jams, even pottery and jewelry.



Most vendors are local, but some come all the way from Ft. Worth.



