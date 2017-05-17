George H.W. Bush New Tech lockdown lifted - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

George H.W. Bush New Tech lockdown lifted

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

George H.W. Bush New Tech in Odessa is under precautionary lockdown at this time. 

Campus staff tells us police is currently investigating a shots fired situation near the school. 

According to the Odessa Police Department shots were heard near 29th street and Andrews, but no evidence of a shooting was found. 

At this time, Police tells us they have cleared the scene. The campus has also lifted the lockdown. 

