George H.W. Bush New Tech lockdown lifted

George H.W. Bush New Tech in Odessa is under precautionary lockdown at this time.

Campus staff tells us police is currently investigating a shots fired situation near the school.

According to the Odessa Police Department shots were heard near 29th street and Andrews, but no evidence of a shooting was found.

At this time, Police tells us they have cleared the scene. The campus has also lifted the lockdown.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.