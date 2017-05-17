George H.W. Bush New Tech lockdown lifted

George H.W. Bush New Tech in Odessa is under precautionary lockdown at this time. Campus staff tells us campus police is currently investigating a situation.
We’ve learned more information behind the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Big Spring last week.
Collection of photos from Tuesday night's severe weather in the Permian Basin.
A motorcyclist is dead following a hit and run accident in Midland County on May 13.
Ernesto Natividad is currently on trial for killing Walter Galicia at the Midland Polo Club in May of 2016.
