SLIDESHOW: Hail in the Permian Basin - May 16, 2017 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Hail in the Permian Basin - May 16, 2017

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KWES) -

Collection of photos from Tuesday night's severe weather in the Permian Basin.

Do you have photos you want to share with us? Click here to upload them to us. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly