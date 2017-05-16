Motorcyclist dies following hit and run crash in Midland County

A motorcyclist is dead following a hit and run accident in Midland County on May 13.



DPS officials say a Ford F-150 was driving the wrong way down Interstate 20 near mile marker 131 in the early morning hours. The driver ended up hitting a motorcycle head-on, who then crashed into a semi in the next lane.



The motorcyclist, Joseph Privitt, 48, died at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.



The driver of the pickup fled the scene. Officials didn't say whether that driver will face charges when caught.



