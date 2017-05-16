12-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Big Spring last week

Ernesto Natividad is currently on trial for killing Walter Galicia at the Midland Polo Club in May of 2016.
We’ve learned more information behind the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Big Spring last week.
Make sure you stay buckled up, officers will be looking for seat belt violators next week. It is part of the state’s Click It or Ticket campaign from Monday, May 22, 2017 until June, 4, 2017.
According to the ONCOR Stormcenter website, the majority of customers affected by Tuesday afternoon's outage now have power.
The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to increase school lunch prices for the 2017-2018 school year
