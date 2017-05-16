12-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Big Spring last week

We’ve learned more information behind the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Big Spring last week.



Jose Hernandez, 12, was killed last Wednesday night.



Howard Co. Sheriff Stan Parker said two people from Big Spring robbed a house south of San Angelo.

According to the Sheriff, the two suspects stole several things, including 28 guns.



The suspects then brought the guns back to Howard Co. and picked up Hernandez whom they knew and drove to a house in the county north of Big Spring.



While the suspects were unloading the guns, one of them went off and shot through the tailgate.



The bullet didn’t hit anyone, but the fragments of the truck punctured Hernandez’s lung and heart.



Hernandez died later at the hospital. Sheriff Parker said charges could be coming within a few weeks once they send information to the District Attorney.

