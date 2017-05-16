Ector County I.S.D. to raise lunch prices next school year

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to increase school lunch prices for the 2017-2018 school year



The school district reviewed three options for lunch prices, and went with the option that increase school lunch prices by 25 cents next school year.



Elementary lunch prices will go from $2.25 to $2.50. Secondary schools will see lunch prices go from $2.50 to $2.75.



Due to choosing this option, school lunch prices will not increase again until the 2019-2020 school year or later. The other two options would have forced the school district to raise prices again next year.



