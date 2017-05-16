Officers will be cracking down on seat belt violators next week

Make sure you stay buckled up, officers will be looking for seat belt violators next week.



It is part of the state’s Click It or Ticket campaign from Monday, May 22, 2017 until June, 4, 2017.



It’s against state law not to buckle up when you drive.

If you’re caught without a seat belt, you could face fines up to $200 for adults and $250 for children which doesn’t include court costs.



Children under 8 years old must be in a child safety seat, or booster seat until they are 4’ 9”.

According to TXDOT Public Information Officer, Gene Powell said, “Our mission isn't just to give tickets, our mission is to save lives and we need people to buckle up and remember that, that seat belt can save your life. Last year in Texas, we had 994 people across the state die because they were not wearing their seat belts. Some of them may not have been saved but a lot of them would have been saved."

