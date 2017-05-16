Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several West Texas counties

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: KWES)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in West Texas.

The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. CDT Wednesday morning.

The following counties are under the watch: Borden, Crane, Dawson, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Scurry, Terrell and Upton.

