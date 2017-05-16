Fire at Big Bend National Park 100% contained

Police Memorial Week is a week dedicated to recognizing law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Many of whom were responding to calls, with no idea what they were walking into.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in West Texas. The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. CDT Wednesday morning.
Over 1,400 customers remain without power in West Odessa after three trampolines blew into a power pole. The outage occurred around 5 p.m. this afternoon.
The Crown Mountain Fire, which sparked up on Sunday, is now 100% contained. According to the Big Bend National Park, the fire was ignited by lightning. We're told that the Chisos Basin Road will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
More possible good news for the oil industry. Russia and Saudi Arabia have put messages out saying they might be interested in continuing the OPEC cuts until March 2018.
