Fire at Big Bend National Park 100% contained

The Crown Mountain Fire, which sparked up on Sunday, is now 100% contained.

According to the Big Bend National Park, the fire was ignited by lightning.

We're told that the Chisos Basin Road will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

However, the Chisos Basin Campground will remain closed until Thursday as firefighters demobilize from the park.

We're told many services will be available in the Chisos Mountains on Wednesday including the lodge, restaurant, visitor center and all trails (including Lost Mine, Window, and South Rim).



The Glenn Springs, Pine Canyon and Juniper Canyon Roads and the primitive car camping sites and trails on those roads will also open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

