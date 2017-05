On Tuesday, Dr. Steve Aicinena announced he will be stepping down as the schools athletic director.

Aicinena will remain on the university facility.

He has been the schools athletic director since 1995.

He started at U.T.P.B. in 1988 in Kinesiology.

School officials say they will fill the athletic director position as soon as possible.

