Over 1,400 customers without power in West Odessa, trampolines to blame

Over 1,400 customers remain without power in West Odessa after three trampolines blew into a power pole.

The outage occurred around 5 p.m. this afternoon.

At first report, over 4,000 customers were without power, however, 1,400 customers remain without power.

We're told the entire feeder is locked out and is one of the main lines that comes out of the power station.

ONCOR tells us they have a major power pole broken, wires down and transformer issues.

Sue Mercer with ONCOR said that crews are working as quickly as they can to get the power back on for all customers.

Residents are advised to stay away from any wires on the ground and report it to police or by calling ONCOR at 1-888-313-4747.

Power restoration time is now scheduled for 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. ONCOR said, however, that doesn't mean the outage will last until that time.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.