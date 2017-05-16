Odessa Animal Shelter closed Thursday for intakes, adoptions

A federal grand jury has indicted Texas State Senator Carlos Uresti. The two indictments were announced Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio.
Planning on adopting an animal on Thursday in Odessa? Well, you’ll have to wait an additional day.
We’re told the Odessa Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday, May 18, 2017, for intakes and adoptions due to in-house training.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Authorities are looking for Rene Zarazua, 42.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating two credit card abuse suspects.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating two credit card abuse suspects.