Odessa Animal Shelter closed Thursday for intakes, adoptions

Planning on adopting an animal on Thursday in Odessa? Well, you’ll have to wait an additional day.

We’re told the Odessa Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday, May 18, 2017, for intakes and adoptions due to in-house training.

The shelter will remain open to the public for owner reclaims only.

The shelter will resume normal hours on Friday, May 19, 2017.

If you have any questions, please call (432) 368-3527.

