Odessa police searching for missing person

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are looking for Rene Zarazua, 42.

Zarazua was last seen on Sunday night in the 6400 block of Desoto Dr.

Zarazua is a Hispanic male, 5'7" tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Zarazua is, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

