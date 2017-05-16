2 men wanted in connection with credit card abuse

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating two credit card abuse suspects.

The suspects used a card on two separate occasions on May 2 and May 3, without permission from the owner.

They are described as men in their mid 30s. One is tall and skinny with tattoos covering both arms and the other man has a dark complexion.

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for an early 2000s red Chevrolet extended cab truck and an older model gray Dodge Dually single cab. Both could lead to finding the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the men, call (432) 333-3050.

