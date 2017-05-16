2 men wanted in connection with credit card abuse

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating two credit card abuse suspects.
A fire in Big Bend National Park’s back country is now 60% contained.
A Midland man is dead and two people are recovering following a rollover accident in Reeves County on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened on FM 2119, 27 miles southeast of Pecos.
Campus carry at four-year state schools and universities took effect this past August. But come this August, it goes into effect at two-year schools and junior colleges.
