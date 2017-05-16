Midland Co. Sheriff's working deadly crash on I-20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. Sheriff's working deadly crash on I-20

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland County Sheriff's Office is currently working the scene of a deadly crash on I-20 near FM 1788. 

A reporter on scene tells us the accident appears to be a single-car rollover. Passersby stopped to help, EMS and Fire rescue  are also on there. 

Traffic is reduced to one lane on the eastbound side for about two hundred yards. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly