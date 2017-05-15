1 killed, 2 injured in Reeves Co. rollover accident

A Midland man is dead and two people are recovering following a rollover accident in Reeves County on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on FM 2119, 27 miles southeast of Pecos.

We're told a 2015 Dodge 4500HD pickup was traveling south on FM 2119 when the vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jesus Marmolejo, 39, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Sergio Rebolloso, 34, of Midland was taken to Reeves County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Juan Rivas-Romero, 27, of Midland, was treated and released on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

