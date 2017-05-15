Odessa man killed in Ector Co. crash

An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County over the weekend.

The accident happened early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 385, about 1.75 miles south of Odessa.

DPS Troopers said a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Julio Loya Jr., of Odessa, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 385 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.

Loya was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

