Hobbs man killed in Winkler Co. rollover accident

A Hobbs, New Mexico, man is dead following a rollover accident last week in Winkler County.

The accident happened on State Highway 115, four miles south of Wink on Thursday morning.

DPS Troopers said a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Edin Calderon-Gutierrez, 25, of Hobbs, was traveling south in the northbound lane of State Highway 115 when the vehicle veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision and rolled.

Calderon-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

