Jaguar escapes right before Midland I.S.D. students arrive to Abilene Zoo

Just in time for a bus load of Midland elementary students to show up for their field trip, the Abilene Zoo was able to recapture a jaguar that managed to escape confinement.



The Midland Independent School District tells us some students from Henderson Elementary took a trip to the zoo on Monday morning.



We're told they arrived about 10 minutes after zoo workers were able to get 2-year-old Estrella back in her cage.



The staff noticed the jaguar was missing just after 8 a.m. and was actually resting on top of the spider monkey exhibit next door.



That's when one of the zoo's veterinarians jumped into action.



"The zoo veterinarian went out on grounds in a vehicle and through a crack in the window was able to dart the animal. The animal then fell asleep and staff were able to get the animal and secure her back into her night quarters," said Bill Gersonde with the Abilene Zoo.



While Estrella was on the loose, she ended up having a little too much fun with one of those spider monkeys in the exhibit and had to be put down.



Zoo officials say they have never had a problem with the jaguar enclosure before and are working to figure out how she escaped.



