Police: Odessa student caught with drugs, shotgun near school

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Isayah Ramirez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Isayah Ramirez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A 17-year-old Odessa student is facing serious charges after police say they found him with a gun and drugs outside of Richard Milburn Academy.

Police say Isayah Ramirez, 17, was sitting in the driver's seat of his pickup truck outside of the school with a shotgun in the backseat.

Authorities also said he had marijuana in his possession.

We're told there was never a public threat.

Ramirez was arrested without incident.

