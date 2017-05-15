Police: Odessa student caught with drugs, shotgun near school

A 17-year-old Odessa student is facing serious charges after police say they found him with a gun and drugs outside of Richard Milburn Academy.



Police say Isayah Ramirez, 17, was sitting in the driver's seat of his pickup truck outside of the school with a shotgun in the backseat.

Authorities also said he had marijuana in his possession.

We're told there was never a public threat.

Ramirez was arrested without incident.

