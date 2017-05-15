Family fight between sisters ends with 1 behind bars, another stabbed

Police said a family fight last week in Odessa went way too far.



We're told two sisters, aged 14 and 16, got into an argument over clothes and make-up.



According to the report, the younger sister was rushed to the hospital after the older sister grabbed a knife and started slashing and stabbing her little sister.



She ended up with serious wounds on her arms and back.



The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



