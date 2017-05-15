Family fight between sisters ends with 1 behind bars, another st - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Family fight between sisters ends with 1 behind bars, another stabbed

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Police said a family fight last week in Odessa went way too far.

We're told two sisters, aged 14 and 16, got into an argument over clothes and make-up.

According to the report, the younger sister was rushed to the hospital after the older sister grabbed a knife and started slashing and stabbing her little sister.

She ended up with serious wounds on her arms and back.

The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly