TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dixie Blvd. to be closed for water line installation

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A heads up for Odessa drivers as a portion of Dixie Boulevard will be shut down so crews can install a new water line.

Traffic on Dixie Boulevard, between 35th Street and Center Avenue, has been reduced to one lane.

Construction is expected to last about two weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and obey all traffic signs.

