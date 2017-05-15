Odessa child attacked by dog returns home

A 9-year-old Odessa child attacked by a dog is back home.

He was given the grand tour after stopping by the sheriff's office to say hi.

As you can see Dylan still has his arms wrapped up. He was recently released from a Houston hospital.

Deputies said he was attacked by two pit bulls last month and had extensive injuries to his arms. The dogs were caught and put down.

We're told they did not test positive for rabies.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and say no charges have been filed yet.

