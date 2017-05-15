Driver causing Iraan-Sheffield ISD bus crash accident was under the influence of drugs, alcohol

A finalized crash report shows a 59-year-old woman was involved in the Iraan-Sheffield ISD bus crash was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The woman was driving a gold Buick Century had a blood alcohol level of 0.123, almost two times the legal limit of 0.08. The blood test also shows the drug results were unknown and the drug taken was unknown.

Documents say the woman made an unsafe lane change contributing to the crash.

The report says while switching lanes, the Buick collided with a semi truck that entered westbound lanes.

The semi collided with the bus carrying the Iraan cheerleaders and sponsors. The driver of the semi trailer was cited for speeding. A fourth vehicle hit the Buick when it entered incoming traffic.

DPS said the driver of the Buick passed away in March, it's unknown how but DPS said it's unrelated. She was not charged before her death because toxicology reports had not come back yet.

