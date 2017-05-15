Odessa couple to teach people how to grow their own backyard greens

A Midland man is dead and two people are recovering following a rollover accident in Reeves County on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened on FM 2119, 27 miles southeast of Pecos.
Campus carry at four-year state schools and universities took effect this past August. But come this August, it goes into effect at two-year schools and junior colleges.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. The main threat will be across the eastern counties of the Permian Basin.
Dealing with a child who has anger issues can be tough on a parent. At Big Brothers Big Sisters in Midland, they're trying to teach parents how to manage it a little easier.
An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County over the weekend. The accident happened early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 385, about 1.75 miles south of Odessa.
