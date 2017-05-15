PBTISD lifts 'soft lockdown' at Bessie Haynes Elementary

A "soft lockdown" was issued at Bessie Haynes Elementary this afternoon.

According to the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Facebook page, there was a report of suspicious activity involving a car and a Jeep near the Bessie Haynes campus.

We're told during the "soft lockdown" all exterior doors were secured and students remained inside the building.

The "soft lockdown" was lifted around 1:15 p.m. this afternoon.

School officials said they will, "remain vigilant and watchful for suspicious activity or vehicles including a black Jeep."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.