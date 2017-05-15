World Wrestling Entertainment returning in July to the Permian Basin

Great news, wrestling fans! World Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to the Basin in July as part of the WWE Live: Summerslam Heatwave Tour.

Their first appearance will be in Odessa on July 1, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum.

Superstars scheduled to appear include United States Champion Kevin Owens, NXT breakout superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. However, the card is subject to change.

A pre-sale is being held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 starting at 10 a.m. Fans can use the pre-sale code WWEFAN to get tickets for the pre-sale. The general public sale will begin on May 19, 2017.

Click here for more information on the Odessa event.

Their second appearance will be in Hobbs, New Mexico, on July 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. MDT at the Lea County Event Center.

Superstars scheduled to appear include United States Champion Kevin Owens, NXT breakout superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, The New Day, The Uso's and former WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. However, the card is subject to change.

Tickets for the Hobbs event will go on sale on Friday, May 17, 2017.

Click here for more information on the Hobbs event.

