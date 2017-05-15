Odessa Police Department releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Joann Velasquez Vasquez, 36, with 14 warrants.

Following behind her are Yolanda Dominguez, 47, and Angelina Faith Dominguez, 35, with 10 outstanding warrants each.

Rounding out the list are Danielle Navarrette, 36, with eight outstanding warrants and Alexis Diaz, 21, with six warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

