Big Bend National Park wildfire continues to burn

A fire in Big Bend National Park’s back country continues to burn Monday morning.

According to Big Bend National Park, the fire, which is covering more than 750 acres, is thought to have started after a lightning strike.

Facilities in the Chisos Basin are closed to visitors. Those include Jupiter Canyon, Pine Canyon road and campsite, the Outer Mountain Loop trails and camping and all Chisos Mountains trails and campgrounds.

According to Big Bend National Park, the Chisos Basin campground is not currently threatened by the wildfire, but has been evacuated so fire crews and equipment can stage there.

The Chisos Mountains Lodge and restaurant has also chosen to evacuate as a precaution.

