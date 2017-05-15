First Alert Weather Day issued for today, Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and Tuesday.

A few strong storms are expected to pop up later in the day on Monday and could develop across the Midland and Odessa area.

We are also under a marginal risk in the area so we could experience wind up to 60 mph and hail around quarter size.

Tuesday will also be a First Alert Weather Day.

The main threat will be across the eastern counties of the Permian Basin.

We could see some large hail in this area up to 2" in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph.

The dry line on Tuesday will dictate where we see storms and how many. Right now, it looks like we may see storms in the central Permian Basin and then they will intensify as they move east.

