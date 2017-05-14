OPD Memorial Week, veteran workshops highlight this week in Permian Basin

There are plenty of things going on in the Permian Basin this week. First, the 12th annual Permian Basin Ride of Silence.

It'll be held May 17 at the CEED building off of 1788. It's purpose is to honor and remember the cyclists who have been killed here in the Permian Basin and educate everyone on the responsibilities to share the road.

It's also OPD memorial week, that started Sunday.

OPD is asking you to pay respects by placing a blue light on your front porch, much like this one, and to consider coming to the memorial service Thursday that begins at 10 a.m.

That is at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home off highway 80, and will be joined by many other agencies, including MPD and the Texas DPS.

Finally, to end the week, Saturday at the Midland Horseshoe Arena from noon to 6 is Heroes in Heels.

This event is to honor your local female veterans with workshops, crafts for kids and much more. There will also be a veterans military ball this Friday at the VFW post 4372 in Odessa.

It begins at 6 p.m. and any donations go toward the Heroes in Heels expenses.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.