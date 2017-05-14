WJCAC 2017 All Conference Softball Team

The WJCAC Conference announced its 2017 All Conference Team.

This list includes players from Midland College , Odessa College and Howard College.

Most Valuable Player: Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College)

Coach of the Year: Kelly Raines (Howard College)

First Team All-Conference and All-Region

Pitchers: Crystine Kistner (Midland College)

Winter Ridgeway (Odessa College)

Kylie Shay (Howard College)

Celeste Villagrana (Howard College)

Mickaela Brown (Howard College)

Catchers: Kayla Shaw (Midland College)

Evelyn Loyola (Howard College)

Megan Darling (Howard College)

Infielders: Vanessa Muro (Odessa College)

Kassie Maddox (Midland College)

Taylor Fogle (Odessa College)

Jackie Mercado (Howard College)

Outfielders: Christina Valdez (Odessa College)

Kiana Broderson-Jones (Midland College)

Madoline Seumalo (Howard College)

Mackenzie Mitchiner ( Howard College)

Utility: Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College)

