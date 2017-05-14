WJCAC 2017 All Conference Softball Team - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WJCAC 2017 All Conference Softball Team

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kaylynn Lopez. (Source: hchawk.com) Kaylynn Lopez. (Source: hchawk.com)
(KWES) -

The WJCAC Conference announced its 2017 All Conference Team.

This list includes players from Midland College , Odessa College and Howard College.

Most Valuable Player:  Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College)

Coach of the Year: Kelly Raines (Howard College)

First Team All-Conference and All-Region

Pitchers: Crystine Kistner (Midland College)

               Winter Ridgeway (Odessa College)

               Kylie Shay (Howard College)

               Celeste Villagrana (Howard College)

               Mickaela Brown (Howard College) 

Catchers: Kayla Shaw (Midland College)

                Evelyn Loyola (Howard College)

                Megan Darling (Howard College) 

Infielders: Vanessa Muro (Odessa College)

                Kassie Maddox (Midland College)

                Taylor Fogle (Odessa College)

                Jackie Mercado (Howard College)

Outfielders: Christina Valdez (Odessa College)

                   Kiana Broderson-Jones (Midland College)

                   Madoline Seumalo (Howard College)

                   Mackenzie Mitchiner ( Howard College) 

Utility: Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College) 

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly