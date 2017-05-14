WJCAC 2017 All Conference Softball Team

The WJCAC Conference announced its 2017 All Conference Team.
This list includes players from Midland College , Odessa College and Howard College.
Most Valuable Player: Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College)
Coach of the Year: Kelly Raines (Howard College)
First Team All-Conference and All-Region
Pitchers: Crystine Kistner (Midland College)
Winter Ridgeway (Odessa College)
Kylie Shay (Howard College)
Celeste Villagrana (Howard College)
Mickaela Brown (Howard College)
Catchers: Kayla Shaw (Midland College)
Evelyn Loyola (Howard College)
Megan Darling (Howard College)
Infielders: Vanessa Muro (Odessa College)
Kassie Maddox (Midland College)
Taylor Fogle (Odessa College)
Jackie Mercado (Howard College)
Outfielders: Christina Valdez (Odessa College)
Kiana Broderson-Jones (Midland College)
Madoline Seumalo (Howard College)
Mackenzie Mitchiner ( Howard College)
Utility: Kaylynn Lopez (Howard College)
Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.
11320 West County Rd. 127
Midland, Texas, 79711
(432) 567-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.