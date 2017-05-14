Wranglers eliminate Chaps

Odessa College Wrangler Pitcher Chandler Casey tossed a complete game versus Midland College.

This game eliminated the chaps from the 2017 NJCAA Region 5 Baseball Tournament.

Final Score

Wranglers: 10

Chaps: 6

Stats

Odessa College

Chandler Casey: (WP) (9.0 IP) (5 ER)

Kyler Castillo (3-6) (2 RBI)

Mitch Holding: (3-4) (1 RBI)

Midland College

Jordan Dray: (2-4) (2 RBI)

Callan Johnson: (LP) (0.2 IP) (4 ER)

