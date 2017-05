The Midland RockHounds cant muster up a run Sunday afternoon.

Final Score

RockHounds: 0

Corpus Christi Hooks: 4

Stats

James Naile: (LP) (5.1 IP) (1 ER) (4 SO)

Bret Vertigan: (2-4)

Yairo Munoz; (2-4)

RockHounds record drops to 20-16.

Their next game will be Monday night versus The Frisco RoughRiders.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.