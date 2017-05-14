Fire burning at Big Bend National Park

A fire has broke out at the Big Bend National park's back country in the Juniper Canyon area and foothills of the Chisos Mountains.

The cause and size of the fire is being assessed. Officials say there is smoke throughout the park.

The following closures are in effect: Juniper Canyon and Pine Canyon Roads, all Juniper Canyon and Pine Canyon primitive roadside campsites, the Dodson and Juniper Canyon Trails and backpacking zones, the High Chisos backpacking campsites, High Chisos Mountains trails including Pinnacles/Boot Canyon/South Rim/Laguna Meadows, and the Lost Mine Trail.

Firefighters on scene with additional help being ordered.

The Panther Junction Visitor Center has been closed as of 2:30 PM.

