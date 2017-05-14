Motorcyclist ejected, killed after striking curb in Odessa

A fire has broke out at the Big Bend National park's back country in the Juniper Canyon area and foothills of the Chisos Mountains.
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a curb in Odessa early Sunday morning.
A fire erupted in West Odessa Saturday afternoon, covering almost an entire street in smoke. The Odessa Fire Department got to the scene within 15 minutes, but it was already too late to save the home.
A mobile home went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the 3500 block of N. Treadway.
