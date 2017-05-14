Motorcyclist ejected, killed after striking curb in Odessa

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a curb in Odessa early Sunday morning.

Odessa police responded to the 2900 block of Rocky Lane Road at 12:21 a.m.

Police say Richard Laman, 54, was traveling southbound on Rocky Lane Road when he failed to drive in a single marked lane and lost control and hit a curb.

Laman was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

