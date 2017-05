Odessa College Wrangler pitching gave up 16 runs during Saturdays NJCAA Region 5 Baseball Tournament game.

Final Score

Wranglers: 9

Grayson College: 16

Stats

Matteo Bocchi: (5.0 IP) (4 ER)

Shaston Johnson: (0.2 IP) (5 ER)

Matthew Brodt: (1.2 IP) (2 ER)

Masen Hibbler: (2-4) (2 RBI)

The wranglers will take on Midland College, Sunday @ 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.