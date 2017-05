The Midland College Chap Baseball team won its first game of The 2017 NJCAA Region V Baseball Tournament.

Final Score (10 innings)

Chaps: 8

Howard College: 7

Stats

Braden Scrivner: (3-4) (3 RBI)

Braden Hayward: (3-4) (2 RBI)

Connor Flannagan: (WP) (5.2 IP) (0 ER)

The chaps will take on The Odessa College Wranglers, Sunday morning.

Howard College is eliminated from the tournament.

