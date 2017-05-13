OFD, good Samaritan help couple in west Odessa home fire

A fire erupted in West Odessa Saturday afternoon, covering almost an entire street in smoke.

The Odessa Fire Department got to the scene within 15 minutes, but it was already too late to save the home.

Thankfully for the man who lived inside, a local man who just so happened to be a volunteer firefighter was driving by and ready to help.

"But when I seen it I stopped the car, I told them to call 9-1-1, I went over there to get him off the porch," said Brandon Wint. "Then we kept calling 9-1-1 then we got over there and everybody showed up."

The OFD said when all seven units arrived, the home was completely engulfed.

Although the home is completely gone, they're grateful the owners of the home are still alive.

"Anytime that there's no loss of life, it's a win," said fire captain Tony Reyes. "It's still heartbreaking that someone loses their home, but ultimately there was no loss of life, so that's a good thing."

As of Saturday evening, there is no official cause of the fire.

The owner of the home did not want to speak on camera, but told us he was in the living room when it started, watching TV.

He said he tried to put it out, but it just kept spreading.

Thankfully for the family, the Red Cross arrived to help.

"I am grateful to be able to come and help these people because I know that, like in this case, they lost everything," said Adan Nediano, a Red Cross volunteer. "So the way it looks, they're going to have to start all over. Sometimes people, you know, sometimes they don't have jobs, and sometimes they're short on money. So we're glad to be here to help them."

The Red Cross said if you want to help the couple involved, you can call them and they'll guide you in the right direction.

